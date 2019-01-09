Sam Elliott honoured with Hollywood ceremony

Veteran US actor Sam Elliott imprinted his hands and feet in cement on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, as A Star Is Born co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shook off Golden Globes disappointment to join in honouring the 74-year-old's long career.

Elliott reflected on his life's work and the joy of acting, telling reporters: "The people you work with, the community... and feeling like you're doing something that makes a difference to somebody, makes it all worthwhile."

A Star Is Born may have struck out at the Golden Globes the night before, picking up just one trophy for best original song out of its five nominations, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were all smiles as they came to show their support for Elliott, who plays Cooper's older brother in the film.

Dressed in a blue trench coat, Gaga, 32, shared an Instagram story as she received a kiss on her forehead from Elliott.