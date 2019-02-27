School shooting trauma and pop music collide in Portman's Vox Lux

In 2010, Natalie Portman achieved a career breakthrough as a tormented ballerina in Black Swan - a role which earned her an Oscar.

Parallels abound in her latest musical drama Vox Lux, which opens here tomorrow, where she plays a brattish pop diva with a troubled past.

It is one that plays out in the film's early scenes, where Portman's character Celeste, played as a 14-year-old girl by Raffey Cassidy, has her life transformed by a school shooting that leaves her wounded and psychologically scarred.

A song Celeste plays at a televised memorial for the dead propels her to fame, condemning the sweet girl to grow up into an infantilised pop princess, managed by Jude Law who veers between nurturing and sleazy.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia and avant garde darling Scott Walker came up with the tunes for Portman and Cassidy's characters, with Portman's husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, putting together the dance numbers for the finale.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival last September, Portman, 37, said Vox Lux was "a portrait and a reflection of our society and this sort of intersection of pop culture and violence and the spectacle that we equate between the two".

"I have been interested in the questions around the psychology of what violence does to individuals and in mass psychology for some time, coming from a place where people have encountered violence for so long," she said.

Calling the regularity of school shootings in the US "a sort of civil war", Portman - who has two children aged eight and two - added: "The psychological impact of what that means for every kid going to school every day, every parent dropping their kids off every day... small acts of violence can create widespread psychological torment."

Writer-director Brady Corbet said Portman's anti-heroine character was "really not designed to be a monster at all".