Shang-Chi sets US box office record with S$95.9m

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Los Angeles – The North American box office got a big boost as Disney’s new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong US$71.4 (S$95.9m) million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That figure, for the Friday through Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional US$12.1 million on Monday.

“This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry.”

Currenly showing in cinemas here, Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Tony Leung). It also features Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.