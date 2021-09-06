Shang-Chi sets US box office record with S$95.9m
Los Angeles – The North American box office got a big boost as Disney’s new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong US$71.4 (S$95.9m) million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
That figure, for the Friday through Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional US$12.1 million on Monday.
“This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
“The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry.”
Currenly showing in cinemas here, Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Tony Leung). It also features Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.
The film, which has drawn strong reviews for its choreography and Asian representation, enjoyed the second biggest opening of this pandemic year, behind Marvel’s Black Widow, which had a US$80 million opening. - AFP
