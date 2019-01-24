Singaporean nominated for 2 Oscars for First Man

Singaporean sound editor Ai-Ling Lee, 39, has been nominated for two Oscars for her work in First Man, about American astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon.

She received her first nod with Mildred Iatrou for sound editing and her second, with Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano and Mary H. Ellis, for sound mixing.

Ms Lee was also nominated in the same categories in 2017 for the musical La La Land, which was also helmed by First Man director Damien Chazelle.

In an e-mail interview with The Straits Times, Ms Lee said that "it is an honour to be nominated by my peers in the Academy for First Man and to be in such good company with the other nominees".

She added: "I owe my nominations to our exceptional sound team and to Damien Chazelle, whose brilliant film provided the opportunity for sound to help create the immersive and perilous world of Neil Armstrong's journey to the moon and back."

The drama stars Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as Armstrong and British actress Claire Foy as his wife.

In contrast to La La Land's 14 nominations and subsequent six wins, First Man received only four nods - in the technical areas of visual effects, sound editing, sound mixing and production design.

But Lee said this was nothing to be upset about.

"Chazelle made a very immersive and intimate story about Armstrong," said Lee, who moved to Los Angeles at age 19 and knocked on doors to land a job in sound production. "We are very proud of the film..."

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Feb 24.