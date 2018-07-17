Skyscraper gets rocky start as Hotel Transylvania 3 checks in at No.1

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation is making waves and topping the US box-office charts.

It turns out Dwayne Johnson is no match for Dracula and company.

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation topped the North American box-office charts with US$44.1 million (S$60 million), while Johnson's Skyscraper scraped in with a paltry US$25.5 million.

Sony's animated family feature picked up US$46.4 million overseas the past weekend for a global start of US$100 million.

The third instalment of the franchise - featuring the voices of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg and Kathryn Hahn - had a US$80 million production budget.

"We are thrilled," Sony's president of worldwide distribution Josh Greenstein said.

"We took the No. 1 slot this weekend with a tremendous amount of competition."

Hotel Transylvania 3 is the first film in the series debuting during summer (its predecessors opened in September).

Skyscraper's debut was not enough to secure the No. 2 slot, which went to the second weekend of Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp with US$29.5 million.

The superhero sequel picked up another US$35.3 million internationally, taking its global total to US$284 million.

Skyscraper checked in third place, coming in way under projections and representing the lowest opening for a Johnson-starrer in recent years.