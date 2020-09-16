Sorkin launches Chicago 7 film on Netflix as spectre of US riots looms

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 debuts on Netflix on Oct 16 with an ensemble cast, including Eddie Redmayne (second from right).

LOS ANGELES : When Steven Spielberg called up Aaron Sorkin and asked him to write a movie about the 1968 Chicago anti-war riots - and the extraordinary trial that followed - the West Wing creator had no idea it would launch in such divisive times.

That meeting was in 2006, and the legal drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7 finally debuts on Netflix on Oct 16 with a mouth-watering ensemble cast including Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen.

During that long stretch, "the world just kept more and more mirroring the events of the movie", said Sorkin, who took over directing duties after Spielberg dropped out.

"This was before Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd. The similarities... are chilling," Sorkin said at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, referring to African Americans killed by US police.

"The movie was relevant when we were making it - we didn't need it to get more relevant. But it did."

The film depicts how in 1968 - with opposition to the Vietnam War mounting, and Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy assassinated - stone-throwing demonstrators clashed with police as the stench of tear gas filled the air.

In the ensuing trial, hippie defendants used humour, costumes and even song to condemn the political establishment, as a powerful judge ordered a Black Panther leader gagged and chained to his chair.

"What we're seeing today, once again, is the demonisation of dissent," Sorkin said.

"We had been looking back at 1968... and saying, 'That was awful. But thank God we got through that. And we're better, we don't have to do that again'," he added.

"It's like building a house, having it almost finished. And then a gust of wind comes and knocks it down."

Hundreds were arrested in the 1968 Chicago riots that took place during the Democratic Party convention, overshadowing the doomed nomination of Hubert Humphrey and symbolising a deep divide in the American people.

A clip from Sorkin's movie shown at Toronto evoked demonstrators chanting: "The whole world is watching."