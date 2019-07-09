Movies

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into top spot at US box office

PHOTO: SONY PICTURES
Jul 09, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Spider-Man: Far From Home took in an impressive US$93.6 million (S$127.4m) in North America over the US July 4 holiday weekend and has passed the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.

The latest in the Spider-Man franchise, made by Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, set a record six-day total for a Tuesday release of US$185.1 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Overseas, it earned US$395 million, boosting its global tally to a mighty US$580 million.

Its storyline follows up on blockbuster Avengers: Endgame to focus on how Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confront a world without Iron Man.

Coming in second in its third week out was Disney/Pixar collaboration Toy Story 4 at US$34.3 million. In third, at US$10.8 million, was the Beatles-themed alternate-universe romantic comedy Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle. - AFP/REUTERS

