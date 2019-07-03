Spider-Man offers glimpse into Marvel’s next phase

Spider-Man: He's 'strong and sticky' according to Far From Home

LOS ANGELES : Spider-Man has barely finished saving the world with the Avengers, but he is already swinging back into cinemas for a new solo outing.

Avengers: Endgame ended an epic storyline spanning all 22 previous Marvel films, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history. What next for the franchise that has grossed US$21 billion (S$28 billion)? Spider-Man: Far From Home offers some answers.

"What comes next will be very different, will be very unique," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told AFP.

"Mr Stark is irreplaceable, but there are other heroes who are quite important in the cinematic universe that will, in surprising and unexpected ways, step up to various leadership roles now that Tony has gone," he added.

Who that means is unclear. But Spider-Man has quickly become central to Marvel's cinematic universe. For decades he has been the "crown jewel" of the Marvel comic book empire, and in financial terms, he is one of the most successful superheroes in movie history.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood press has reported that Marvel could unveil its next bonanza of films as soon as July's Comic-Con.

Untitled Marvel films appear on parent company Disney's release schedule for May and November next year. Hopes are high that characters from Fantastic Four and X-Men - acquired by Disney from Fox - will soon be brought into the melee.

NEW CHARACTER

According to Mr Feige, the "entirely new saga" on its way could mean "a new character from our comics that most people have never heard of" or a "new chapter in a storyline of a character we've already introduced on screen".

When will we know?

"It is almost time," he teased.

For lifelong fans including Far From Home director Jon Watts, it is enough to get their Spider senses tingling.

"There are so many things that could happen, especially now as Marvel moves into its next phase," he said.