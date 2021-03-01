Movies

Spider-Man star Tom Holland caught in Indian Twitter mix-up

Riled-up Indian Twitter users threatened to boycott Spider-Man star Tom Holland. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT
NEW DELHI Spider-Man star Tom Holland was grappling with an angry Twitter storm in India last Friday in a case of mistaken cyber identity.

A historian with the Twitter handle @holland-tom tweeted a post mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Wednesday after a huge cricket stadium was renamed after him.

"I'm a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world's largest cricket stadium after himself," the tweet said.

The post prompted an angry backlash in India, where people mistook the Twitter account with that of another Tom Holland - the 24-year-old British star of the Spider-Man series of Marvel movies - whose handle is @TomHolland1996.

Soon, the hashtag #BoycottSpiderMan started trending in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Historian Holland later apologised, tweeting: "Oh dear - I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India."

"I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility," he said, echoing a famous Spider-Man quote.

Tongue in cheek, he added: "Just for the record, & to save Marvel's profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and that his naming the world's largest cricket stadium after himself is in no way quite hilariously immodest." - AFP

