Spike Lee changes direction with musical film about Viagra
LOS ANGELES: US director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being black in America, is switching gears with his first musical film - on the subject of Viagra.
He will direct the as-yet-untitled project from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called All Rise, producers said on Tuesday.
Original songs and music will be written by the duo behind the 2008 Tony-winning rock musical Passing Strange, about a Black artist's journey of self discovery.
The 63-year-old Brooklyn native said in a statement that he had grown up hating musicals despite the efforts of his mother. "Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN', ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL," he added. - REUTERS
