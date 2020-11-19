Spike Lee changes direction with musical film about Viagra

US director Spike Lee is known for making movies about being black in America.

LOS ANGELES: US director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being black in America, is switching gears with his first musical film - on the subject of Viagra.

He will direct the as-yet-untitled project from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called All Rise, producers said on Tuesday.

Original songs and music will be written by the duo behind the 2008 Tony-winning rock musical Passing Strange, about a Black artist's journey of self discovery.