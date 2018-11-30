Stallone says he's hanging up his Rocky gloves
After more than four decades and eight movies, US actor Sylvester Stallone says he is finally hanging up his Rocky gloves.
In a video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the 72-year-old said he was ready to walk away from playing the iconic character, referring to his latest appearance in the recently released Creed II as his "last rodeo".
"I thought Rocky was over in 2006 and I was very happy with that," he said.
"And then all of a sudden this young man presented himself and the whole story changed," he added, pointing to his Creed co-star Michael B. Jordan.
"It went on to a new generation, new problems, new adventures."
The Creed films are a continuation of the Rocky story, following the retired champ as he faces up to middle age and trains a new protege.
Stallone said he couldn't be happier for the way things turned out for the Rocky saga that began in 1976 and which chronicled the life of the heroic underdog boxer.
"As I step back, as my story has been told, there is a whole new world that's going to be opening up for the audience, for this generation," he said, adding that it was up to Jordan now to "carry the mantle".
Stallone said the video, which appears to have been filmed on a beach, next to a bonfire, was shot on his last day making Creed II.
In a message on Instagram accompanying the video, Stallone said he was sad to abandon the role but that it was time to turn the page.
"It's been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character," he wrote. "Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass... and end." - AFP
Depardieu questioned in rape probe, Besson faces more sex accusations
French police have questioned film star Gerard Depardieu, 69, over allegations that he raped a young actress earlier this year.
He was not in custody but spoke to the police on Tuesday.
"Gerard Depardieu absolutely denies any attack, any rape," his lawyer Herve Temime said after the actress filed a complaint against him in August.
"I regret the public nature of this process which is doing major harm to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence will certainly be proven."
Depardieu is accused of raping and assaulting the actress in her 20s after she sought career advice from him at his mansion in Paris between Aug 7 and 13.
Meanwhile, five more women have accused French director-producer Luc Besson, 59, of sexual assault and harassment, six months after a young actress claimed he had raped her.
He has denied the claims, which his lawyer Thierry Marembert has denounced as "fantasist accusations".
The new allegations from students at his Paris film school, and others bring to nine the number of women who have made complaints against him.- AFP
