Stan Lee’s ex-manager charged with elder abuse

Marvel Comics' co-creator Stan Lee. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 15, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: The former manager of Stan Lee has been charged with elder abuse against the late comic book legend, a Los Angeles court official said on Monday.

Keya Morgan was charged on Friday with five counts of elder abuse, including false imprisonment, fraud and forgery stemming from an incident last year when Lee was 95 years old.

A warrant for Morgan's arrest had been issued.

Morgan, a New York-based memorabilia collector who became involved with Lee in 2017, was served with a restraining order last year after Lee's family accused him of elder abuse, but he denied the allegations.

Lee, the co-creator of many Marvel superheroes, died in November last year.

In court documents last year, Morgan was accused of seizing control of Lee's Hollywood Hills home and hiring security guards with orders to keep away relatives and associates before moving Lee to an unfamiliar condominium. - REUTERS

