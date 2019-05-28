Stan Lee’s ex-manager nabbed over elder abuse

LOS ANGELES : Late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee's former manager was arrested in Arizona on Saturday in connection with allegations of elder abuse, fraud, theft and false imprisonment, Los Angeles police said.

Mr Keya Morgan "will go before a judge and eventually (be) extradited to Los Angeles to face charges", according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mr Lee died last November at the age of 95 after suffering multiple illnesses over the years, and had been the victim in an elder abuse investigation that began in March 2018.

His former attorney, Mr Tom Lallas, last year sought a restraining order against Mr Morgan, claiming he was a "memorabilia collector who inserted himself into Mr Lee's life as his caregiver" and isolated him from his loved ones.

Mr Lallas accused Mr Morgan of exploiting Mr Lee, who he said was exhibiting signs of short-term memory loss and impaired judgment, amid a struggle over Mr Lee's fortune, estimated at over US$50 million (S$69 million).

Last year, the Los Angeles authorities issued a restraining order against Mr Morgan and also arrested him for making false calls to 911, alleging Mr Lee's life was in danger, in order to convince him to leave his Hollywood Hills residence and move to a secured condo in Beverly Hills last June so he would be isolated and under Mr Morgan's control.