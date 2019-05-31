Star Wars land opens at Disney

(From left) Film-maker George Lucas, actors Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Disney chief Bob Iger and actor Harrison Ford.

ANAHEIM : Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney dedicated its new Star Wars section at California's Disneyland Resort on Wednesday.

"Chewie, let's fire up the Falcon!" Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, said at a ceremony in the area now called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opens to the public today.

The Wookiee had trouble starting the spaceship, but Han Solo actor Harrison Ford surprised the crowd and offered an assist.

Ford banged on the side of the ship and said, "Peter, this one's for you", a shout-out to Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in five films and died last month.

Ford stood onstage alongside Hamill, Disney chief executive Bob Iger, Star Wars creator George Lucas and Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Lando Calrissian.

Lucas gave a strong endorsement to Galaxy's Edge, which is set in Black Spire Outpost, a settlement on a planet called Batuu that appeared in Star Wars books but never on screen.

"You did a great job," Lucas said to Mr Iger.

He added: "This is amazing, something you couldn't even have dreamed about 20 years ago, it will change your life."

Visitors will have the chance to step into the Millennium Falcon's cockpit and control a simulated flight.