Stars push for gender equality at Cannes

CANNES Movie stars including Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria celebrated the role of women in cinema at a gala in Cannes, France, on Sunday, amid a drive to promote gender equality in the industry that is still falling short of what campaigners hoped for.

The Cannes Film Festival last year signed a pledge to get an equal number of men and women in its top management by 2020 that is gradually gathering momentum at similar events.

Actors and film-makers in this year's edition have joined activists in warning that while industry attitudes were changing, progress was slow.

Chinese actress Gong Li (above) was awarded a prize for her career at the Women In Motion dinner.

Said Longoria at the event: "We have so much work to do and I just think we can't let up.