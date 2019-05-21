Stars push for gender equality at Cannes
CANNES Movie stars including Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria celebrated the role of women in cinema at a gala in Cannes, France, on Sunday, amid a drive to promote gender equality in the industry that is still falling short of what campaigners hoped for.
The Cannes Film Festival last year signed a pledge to get an equal number of men and women in its top management by 2020 that is gradually gathering momentum at similar events.
Actors and film-makers in this year's edition have joined activists in warning that while industry attitudes were changing, progress was slow.
Chinese actress Gong Li (above) was awarded a prize for her career at the Women In Motion dinner.
Said Longoria at the event: "We have so much work to do and I just think we can't let up.
"Whenever we see something improving we can't just say 'Oh okay, let's relax, the momentum's going to go that way.' It won't continue to go that way, we have to continue to change the industry for ourselves." - REUTERS/AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now