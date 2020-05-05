Taika Waititi to direct, write new Star Wars film

Taika Waititi holds his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

Los Angeles – New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars film, The Walt Disney Co announced on Monday.

He has shot from indie acclaim to mainstream Hollywood success in recent years, overseeing Marvel superhero smash hit Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 before winning a screenplay Oscar for Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit in February.

He also directed the first season finale of The Mandalorian, the hit television show set in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise universe.

No date was set for the new movie, but the first of three currently scheduled Star Wars on Disney’s release calendar is penciled in for December 2022.

Announcing the news on May 4 – a date typically celebrated by Star Wars fans around the world who wish each other “May the 4th be with you” – Disney also confirmed reports that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will develop a new television series set in the same universe.