Taika Waititi returns to direct Thor 4

New Zealand director Taika Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the fourth Thor movie.

Leading man Chris Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as the titular Asgardian god of thunder.

Waititi has signed a deal to write and direct a follow-up to his blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That also means his upcoming project, Warner Bros' adaptation of iconic Japanese manga Akira, has to be put on hold indefinitely as production dates clash.