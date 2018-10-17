Tan Kheng Hua signs with international agents, lands roles abroad

Fresh off the success of Hollywood romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua has signed with international talent agents and is scoring more roles in film and television shows abroad.

The 55-year-old, who played the mother of Chinese-American heroine Rachel Chu in the movie, has signed with Conway van Gelder Grant in Britain and GVA Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management in Los Angeles.

She continues to be represented in Asia by Fly Entertainment.

Tan has just wrapped up filming on Foreign Skies, a four-part limited series adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood's acclaimed play Chimerica for British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

She will also be in the HBO film The Garden Of Evening Mists, which is based on Penang-born writer Tan Twan Eng's 2012 novel of the same name.

Tan has just returned to Singapore to helm She's A Great Way To Fly, a theatre showcase about Singapore Airlines stewardesses that is part of The Substation's programme Singapore Girl, Or Heritage Deployed.

"All the work I have done, I have loved. I don't ever feel that I was making a beeline for Hollywood or anything like that," she said.