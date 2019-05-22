Tarantino begs critics not to spoil movie

US director Quentin Tarantino pleaded with journalists and film critics, who saw his latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival, not to reveal the plot of the movie as it will spoil it for his fans.

"I love cinema. You love cinema. It's the journey of discovering a story for the first time," Tarantino wrote in a letter that was posted on the movie's Twitter page.

"I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way."

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, it is billed as a voyage through the Los Angeles of 1969, when the city was chilled to its core by the murder of pregnant star Sharon Tate by the Manson family cult.