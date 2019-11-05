Terminator: Dark Fate fizzles at US box office

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite to unleash extreme firepower in Terminator: Dark Fate.

LOS ANGELES : Terminator: Dark Fate shot past box- office competition but still fell short of expectations as the sci-fi sequel debuted to US$29 million (S$39 million) in North America.

Though the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise - which reunites series creator James Cameron with stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger - landed in first place on domestic box-office charts, the results are less than promising given the film's US$185 million budget.

However, international audiences could give the film a boost. Abroad, it earned an additional US$72.9 million.

Meanwhile, Joker benefited from the Halloween spirit and held steady at No. 2, declining just 29 per cent to US$13.6 million in its fifth weekend of release.