Theron unveils stars joining her fight on domestic abuse

MEXICO CITY – South African actress Charlize Theron on Thursday said more than 50 female celebrities, from actress Reese Witherspoon to soccer player Megan Rapinoe, had joined her campaign to fight violence against women during the global coronavirus lockdowns.

The #TogetherForHer initiative launched in April by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation pledged US$500,000 (S$706,717) to domestic violence shelters in the US and South Africa.

“(One in three) women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime; in the past year, 243 million women & girls have. Humanitarian crises like #COVID19 only make this worse,” Theron said on Twitter.

“I’m so proud that these exceptional, powerhouse women heard my rallying cry & are uniting as one.”

More than 50 female role models from the worlds of film, sports, fashion and business have pledged money to the campaign to help women facing violence while forced indoors.

Actresses to join Theron’s campaign include Michelle Williams, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney and Viola Davis. Donations to the fund will support women in up to 100 countries, according to a campaign statement.

“I am a child survivor of domestic violence. It is the last of the acceptable abuses,” said Davis in a statement.

“Providing funds to give (survivors) the means to get out and the emotional support to know they are worthy is everything.”

Other women to join the campaign include Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, Somali model Iman and British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Concern over abuse of women under quarantine has increased around the world, with calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe rising by as much as 60 per cent during the pandemic.