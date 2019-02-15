Movies

Tilda Swinton co-stars with daughter in new film

Tilda Swinton co-stars with daughter in new film
Actress Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne during a photocall to promote the movie The Souvenir. PHOHO REUTERS
Feb 15, 2019 06:00 am

Tilda Swinton and a childhood friend prepared for months to make a film about a traumatic experience from their youth, before realising that the English actress' daughter would be perfect for the starring role.

Swinton told reporters on Tuesday at the Berlin International Film Festival that The Souvenir - directed by Joanna Hogg and featuring the first lead performance by 21-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne - had been her most "intimate" project to date.

"When I knew that (Hogg) was going to be making this particular story, it was of course incredibly moving. I was there with Joanna during the experiences that formed the basis of the story of this film," said Swinton, 58, who has known Hogg since they were 10.

Swinton Byrne plays Julie, a young film student loosely based on Hogg who falls for Anthony (Tom Burke), a charismatic older man who claims to work for the British foreign service during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Even as Anthony feeds her creative spark, Julie soon realises he is hiding an explosive secret.

Swinton and Swinton Byrne, who play mother and daughter, have received glowing reviews for the film, which was largely improvised based on a story outline by Hogg.

Movie reviews: Destroyer, When Ghost Meets Zombie
Movies

Movie reviews: Destroyer, When Ghost Meets Zombie

Related Stories

Movie Review: The Favourite set to be a big winner

Roma takes Bafta glory, denying clean sweep for The Favourite

Makers of big-budget Alita: Battle Angel are 'happy with it'

Swinton said she managed to hold back from giving her daughter guidance on set.

"As far as giving Honor any advice at all about being a fully realised human being in front of a camera, she needed absolutely nothing and I wouldn't dare to presume," she said. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies