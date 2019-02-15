Tilda Swinton co-stars with daughter in new film

Actress Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne during a photocall to promote the movie The Souvenir.

Tilda Swinton and a childhood friend prepared for months to make a film about a traumatic experience from their youth, before realising that the English actress' daughter would be perfect for the starring role.

Swinton told reporters on Tuesday at the Berlin International Film Festival that The Souvenir - directed by Joanna Hogg and featuring the first lead performance by 21-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne - had been her most "intimate" project to date.

"When I knew that (Hogg) was going to be making this particular story, it was of course incredibly moving. I was there with Joanna during the experiences that formed the basis of the story of this film," said Swinton, 58, who has known Hogg since they were 10.

Swinton Byrne plays Julie, a young film student loosely based on Hogg who falls for Anthony (Tom Burke), a charismatic older man who claims to work for the British foreign service during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Even as Anthony feeds her creative spark, Julie soon realises he is hiding an explosive secret.

Swinton and Swinton Byrne, who play mother and daughter, have received glowing reviews for the film, which was largely improvised based on a story outline by Hogg.

Swinton said she managed to hold back from giving her daughter guidance on set.