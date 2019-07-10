Tolkien presents early life of Lord Of The Rings writer

LONDON : J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastical world of hobbits, elves and orcs have won over fans around the world in the decades since The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings stories were published.

Now, the English writer himself is the subject of a film that looks at his early years and inspirations for his works.

English actor Nicholas Hoult plays the title role in Tolkien, which follows the author as an orphan, his friendships at school in Birmingham, studies at Oxford University and on the frontline during World War I.

It opens here tomorrow, exclusively at The Projector.

"We wanted to honour him and tell our story that we thought was fascinating about his formative years that everyone, I feel as a fan...would be intrigued by," said Hoult, 29.

English-American actress Lily Collins plays Edith Bratt, whom Tolkien met when he moved into a boarding house and who would later become his wife and inspire elf Luthien in his fictional Middle-earth world.

"We show her dancing in the forest and... her cheekiness and her love of storytelling and the way that she just would inspire him to continue telling stories," Collins, 30, said.

Tolkien, who was a professor of Anglo-Saxon at Oxford, published The Hobbit in 1937. The Lord Of The Rings came in three parts between 1954 and 1955.

The film adaptations have grossed around US$5.8 billion (S$7.9 billion) at global box offices.

Tolkien died in 1973, aged 81, two years after Bratt. His family and estate have distanced themselves from the movie, saying in a statement "they did not approve of, authorise or participate in the making of this film. They do not endorse it or its content in any way".

Studio Fox Searchlight Pictures said it was "proud" of the biopic and "the filmmaking team has the utmost respect and admiration for Mr Tolkien and his phenomenal contribution to literature".

Director Dome Karukoski said he hoped Tolkien's family would see the movie.