Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station

In this file photo actor Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance in Hall H to promote “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) said on Tuesday.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space–Station!,” Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he added.

He gave no details but the tweet followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.

The proposed action adventure is in its early stages, Deadline reported on Monday.