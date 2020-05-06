Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station
LOS ANGELES – Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) said on Tuesday.
“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space–Station!,” Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.
“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he added.
He gave no details but the tweet followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.
The proposed action adventure is in its early stages, Deadline reported on Monday.
The 57-year-old US actor is renowned for his daredevil films and for doing his own stunts. He flew fighter jets for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, hung off the side of a plane as it took off in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai for Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. - REUTERS
