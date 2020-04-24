Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Aussie boy named Corona

Tom Hanks and his actress-wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia last month.

MELBOURNE: Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state, wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his actress-wife Rita Wilson had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 at an Australian beach resort.

The boy had written to Hanks saying: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 News reported.

He said he loved his name, but people at school called him the coronavirus, which made him "sad and angry".

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter that he had taken to the Gold Coast.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," the double Oscar winner wrote to the boy.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you," an image of the letter aired by Channel 7 News showed.

"Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

Hanks handwrote at the end: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!" - REUTERS