Toy Story 4 tops N. American box office with $160 million
LOS ANGELES : Disney's domination over the box office seemed only to strengthen over the past weekend as Toy Story 4 easily topped box-office charts.
The fourth entry in Pixar's animated series collected US$118 million (S$160 million) in ticket sales when it debuted in North American theatres. While that haul is significantly below expectations, which anticipated a start near US$140 million, it is hardly a disappointment for the critically acclaimed movie.
Despite glowing reviews, box-office prognosticators suggest Toy Story 4 underperformed because audiences were wary about the need for another chapter after Toy Story 3 wrapped up the series perfectly.
The domestic debut is only a slight jump on that entry, which bowed with US$110 million. However, strong word of mouth will likely keep the latest sequel in cinemas throughout the summer.
Toy Story 4 is the third movie this year to cross US$100 million in receipts during its opening weekend. The other two - Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame - were Disney releases as well.- REUTERS
