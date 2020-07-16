Train To Busan sequel sets S'pore opening day record of $147,000

Train To Busan: Peninsula raked in $147,000 on its first day of opening on July 15, setting a new record as the top Korean movie in Singapore with the highest opening-day box office.

According to a statement by Golden Village, the success of the zombie blockbuster sequel is “phenomenal”, “considering the film opened during a non-holiday period and amidst the current state of events where social distancing is the norm and cinemas are limited to 50 seats per hall”.

The top spot was previously held by Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days, which opened on a public holiday in 2018 and collected $119,000 on its opening day.

In 2016, Train To Busan opened to $75,000 on its first day and ended its run with $5.35 million, making it the highest grossing Korean movie in Singapore of all time.

Peninsula is the final instalment of director Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie trilogy and is set four years after the events in Train To Busan.

Starring Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and child actress Lee Re, the film tells the story of a survivor of the zombie outbreak who returns to the quarantined peninsula to retrieve an abandoned truck but finds himself ambushed by zombies and a mysterious militia.

In his most desperate moment, a woman and her family saves him and he plans his escape from the peninsula once and for all.