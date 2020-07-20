Train To Busan sequel tops opening weekend chart here

Train To Busan: Peninsula has broken yet another record within the first weekend of its showing.

The movie, which opened here on July 15, collected $1.11 million to date and $962,000 from July 16 to 19, setting a new all-time highest opening weekend box office for Korean films in Singapore.

The zombie blockbuster starring Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Re opened on 97 screens islandwide – the largest number of screens for a Korean film in Singapore – and has far surpassed the $611,000 opening weekend result of Train To Busan to claim the top spot held by its predecessor since 2016.

Peninsula currently ranks fifth among the top-grossing Korean movies in Singapore of all time, just five days into its showing.

Train To Busan still holds the No. 1 place with $5.35 million, followed by Parasite ($1.87 million), The Battleship Island ($1.46 million) and Along With The Gods ($1.12 million).

Director Yeon Sang-ho thanked Singaporeans for the support through a video greeting clip.

He said: “I heard the news about (Peninsula) breaking the opening weekend box office record and opening day record in Singapore. Thank you so much for showing your support for (it) during this difficult period. I hope that you can stay safe and healthy while you continue to support the movie.”

Yeon also expressed his regret for not being able to greet the audience in person and hopes to visit Singapore soon.