Trevor Noah's Wakanda Oscars routine comic relief for South Africans

Comedian Trevor Noah brought a smile to South Africans during the Oscars when he poked fun at white people in Xhosa, one of his country's official languages.

The mixed-race host of The Daily Show and son of a Xhosa-speaking mother and Swiss-German father introduced Best Picture nominee Black Panther, saying: "Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see our King T'Challa flying over our village. And he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase."

Noah proceeded to speak in Xhosa and "translated" it into English as "in times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart".