Twilight author to release prequel book

LOS ANGELES – Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling Twilight novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters’ love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

Called Midnight Sun, the new book will chronicle Cullen’s past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier instalments have been told from Bella’s point of view.

The story “takes on a new and decidedly dark twist” in the upcoming book, publisher Little, Brown and Company said in a description on its website.

Meyer’s original four Twilight books sold more than 100 million copies. They were adapted into a blockbuster film series that kicked off in 2008 and starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

On ABC’s Good Morning America show, Meyer said she hoped the book would be a welcome distraction from the global Covid-19 pandemic.