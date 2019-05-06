Twilight gets concert tour

Twilight is coming back from the dead with a live concert that will tour the world.

Movie studio Lionsgate announced on Thursday last week that the vampire book and movie romance, which had millions of hearts swooning, is being adapted for the Twilight In Concert tour, which will feature a full orchestra performing the original movie score timed to a screening of the first of the five Twilight films.

The Twilight movie franchise, based on the best-selling novels by Stephenie Meyer, tells the story of American teenager Bella Swan who falls in love with mysterious vampire Edward Cullen.

The five movies, released between 2008 and 2012, took some US$3.3 billion (S$4.5 billion) at the global box office and launched the careers of actors Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

Meyer's four novels have sold more than 120 million copies worldwide.

Lionsgate said in a statement that it hoped the concert tour would "continue to expand the world of Twilight and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world".