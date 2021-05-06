Twitter bans Bollywood actress for online abuse and hateful conduct

MUMBAI Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was "permanently suspended" on Tuesday for violating policies on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, the social media giant said.

The award-winning star of 2014's Queen and 2015's Tanu Weds Manu Returns has attracted controversy over her outspoken social media presence and frequent spats with fellow actors and film-makers.

A vociferous supporter of Hindu nationalist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranaut's most recent tweet referred to his opponent Mamata Banerjee as a "monster" and urged the premier to become a "super gundai" (super thug) in his fight against her.

Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party recently suffered an electoral drubbing at the hands of Ms Banerjee in West Bengal state.

Ranaut, 34, reacted to the suspension on Instagram, writing: "This is the secular India they want to sell you, where Hindus and their voices getting butchered."