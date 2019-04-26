US actor Michael Madsen charged with drunk driving

LOS ANGELES US actor Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films like Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, has been charged with drink driving, authorities said on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old was charged with two misdemeanours in connection with a DUI (driving under the influence) arrest last month in Malibu, where he crashed his Land Rover into a pole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. - AFP