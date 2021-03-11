US directors guild nominates two women for top prize in historic first

LOS ANGELES: A year after omitting women entirely, Hollywood's directors on Tuesday nominated two female film-makers for their top prize for the first time in the awards' seven-decade history.

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao and Promising Young Woman helmer Emerald Fennell have become the ninth and 10th women nominated for the Directors Guild of America's outstanding feature film category.

Beijing-born Zhao and British director Fennell are joined on the diverse shortlist by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7).

Only one woman - Kathryn Bigelow - has won the DGA top honour, and she went on to scoop the only female best director Oscar win in history for 2009's The Hurt Locker.