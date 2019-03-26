Us has largest weekend debut for horror film

Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex. and Shahadi Wright Joseph in the movie Us.

Talk about scary good.

Us, the second directorial effort from Jordan Peele, pulled off a stunning debut, generating US$70 million (S$95 million) at the North American box office. That haul is enough to land it the second best opening weekend of the year behind Captain Marvel.

The psychological thriller about a family (led by Lupita Nyong'o) confronted by a band of doppelgangers nearly doubled projections, which estimated a three-day total in the US$38 million to US$45 million range.

Produced for US$20 million, Us now has the largest weekend for an original horror movie, surpassing A Quiet Place, as well as the biggest launch for an original R-rated film behind Ted.

It also shattered the benchmark set by Peele's directorial debut Get Out, which opened with US$33 million in 2017.