Venom launches to US$80 million, A Star Is Born draws US$42.6 million

Venom smashed the record for an October opening and Bradley Cooper with Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

The unlikely dynamic duo of Venom and A Star Is Born have livened up the fall moviegoing season with the best October weekend of all time in North America.

Tom Hardy's superhero tale Venom grabbed US$80 million (S$110.6 million) for Sony and Marvel while the Lady Gaga-starring remake of A Star Is Born earned an estimated US$42.6 million for Warner Bros. - well above pre-weekend forecasts.

Venom smashed the record for an October opening, topping the US$55.8 million launch of 2013's Gravity by 43 per cent.

It also dominated at the international box office with US$125.2 million, setting an international record for an October opening.

Sony's domestic distribution chief Adrian Smith told Variety that the studio was able to overcome downbeat reviews by putting emphasis on Venom's fun factor that "all audiences could enjoy".

Sony is hoping Venom, which carries a US$100 milliom budget, will launch a shared universe similar to Disney's lucrative superhero franchise.

The fourth iteration of A Star Is Born, directed by its lead actor Bradley Cooper, arrived in theatres amid a wave of positive buzz and an awards campaign that has gained traction since its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept 5.

The release of the soundtrack album last Friday added to the film's drawing power, according to Warner's domestic distribution head Jeff Goldstein.