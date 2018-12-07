Vice leads with six Golden Globe nominations

(Above) Mahershala Ali is nominated for his role in Green Book.

LOS ANGELES : Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice-president, yesterday picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six, including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.

Musical romance A Star Is Born, royal tale The Favourite and racial comedy Green Book were tied in second place with five nominations each.

The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.

The Golden Globes will be handed out on Jan 6 next year and the telecast will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. - AFP

WHO'S NOMINATED

Best motion picture, drama

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Star Is Born

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man And The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best director, motion picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best motion picture - animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse