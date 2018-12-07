Vice leads with six Golden Globe nominations
A Star Is Born, The Favourite and Green Book tied in second place with five nominations each
LOS ANGELES : Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice-president, yesterday picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six, including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.
Musical romance A Star Is Born, royal tale The Favourite and racial comedy Green Book were tied in second place with five nominations each.
The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.
The Golden Globes will be handed out on Jan 6 next year and the telecast will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.- AFP
WHO'S NOMINATED
Best motion picture, drama
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star Is Born
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man And The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best director, motion picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best motion picture - animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
