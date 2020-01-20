War thriller 1917 bags top PGA award ahead of Oscars

Sam Mendes also won the PGA's Best Picture award in 1999 for American Beauty.

LOS ANGELES Hollywood's producers handed 1917 their top annual prize on Saturday, a reliable Oscars bellwether that puts the World War I thriller in the box seat for next month's showpiece event.

The movie, which follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission, has already bagged the Golden Globe for best drama, and has 10 Oscar nods, including for best picture.

Collecting the Producers Guild of America (PGA) award at a ceremony in Los Angeles, director Sam Mendes said making the film was "humbling, joyful and by far the best experience of my professional life".

The PGAs have predicted 21 of the past 30 winners of the Academy Award for best picture.