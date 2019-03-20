Warner Bros studios head resigns after reported affair with actress

Mr Kevin Tsujihara (left) and actress Charlotte Kirk. He allegedly had an affair with her in 2013 and tried to help her get roles.

Warner Bros studios chief Kevin Tsujihara, who has been dogged for weeks by reports of an affair with an English actress he allegedly helped secure roles, has resigned, the WarnerMedia group said on Monday.

"It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros," WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey said in a statement.

"Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company's leadership expectations and could impact the company's ability to execute going forward," he said, without explicitly referring to media reports that the married 54-year-old studio head had an affair with 26-year-old Charlotte Kirk in 2013.

The studio boss tried to use his clout to get the actress roles, although without much apparent success, since she had only minor parts in two Warner movies, How To Be Single in 2016 and Ocean's 8 in 2018, according to reports in the Hollywood press.

Mr Tsujihara's lawyers have denied that he intervened in casting decisions for the films.