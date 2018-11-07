Watch BTS’ rise to fame on the big screen

The movie features exclusive tour footage and new one-on-one interviews with the seven BTS members.

The most highly anticipated K-pop cinema event of the year is just around the corner.

For local BTS fans who missed out on securing tickets to the worldwide phenomenon's sold-out Jan 19 concert at the National Stadium, this is pretty much the next best thing.

Burn The Stage: The Movie goes behind the scenes of the 2017 BTS Wings Tour to reveal the story of the group's meteoric rise to fame.

It also provides an intimate look at what happens when the most successful boy band of all time break down barriers and invade the mainstream music scene.

NEW INTERVIEWS

Exclusive tour footage and new one-on-one interviews with the seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - will give fans an unprecedented glimpse into their lives.

Burn The Stage opens here on Nov 15, followed by additional general screenings from Nov 16 to 18.

Tickets are priced at $18 each and will go on sale from 5pm today at Shaw Theatres' ticketing website and box offices.

Patrons can purchase up to four tickets a transaction.