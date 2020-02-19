Weinstein docu director: Victims showed real bravery in speaking out

As she watched with alarm at how the gains of the 1970s feminist movement was being cut back by the casual sexism around her and how someone like Mr Donald Trump had been installed in The White House, Britain-based documentary film-maker Ursula Macfarlane decided to do something about it.

In an e-mail interview with The New Paper, she said almost every woman and some of the men that she knows has a #MeToo story to tell.

Which is why when producer Simon Chinn asked her to direct Untouchable, she immediately said yes.

Macfarlane, whose documentary films include One Deadly Weekend In America and Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris, said: "When the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, it was such a huge moment for me and pretty much everyone I knew.

"In an era of growing gender inequality, the story's themes of power, abuse, complicity and cover-ups spoke powerfully to me. And as a film-maker, where better to shine a light on than our own industry?"

As a woman and female director, Macfarlane admitted that she did feel a particular connection to the story and with the women involved.

"That is not to say that a man could not have made this film - there are many brilliant, sensitive male directors who would have done a great job."

Macfarlane, who is in her 50s, credits Weinstein's accusers and former colleagues for having the courage to be featured in Untouchable.

"Speaking out was an act of real bravery for all of them. They did it with no desire for personal gain but in the belief that their testimony might help others."

While making the film over 10 months, she said her team had contacted Weinstein several times to give him a right of reply to the allegations, but he remained unresponsive.

Although the Untouchable focuses on Weinstein, Macfarlane said she wanted a film that felt timeless and told a bigger tale about power and its abuses in society.

"It now seems more urgent than ever to try to understand the pathology of a man who allegedly spent a lifetime gaining power, abusing the vulnerable and covering his tracks.

"Because sadly, there are many other Harvey Weinsteins still at large, all over the world, in every walk of life."

The most challenging aspect of Untouchable came from the interviews Macfarlane and her crew had to conduct with the alleged victims.

"As with all documentaries, we were bound by strict compliance rules, so every allegation in our film was robustly checked and interrogated by our lawyers... (but it was) hearing them tell their stories (that) was heartbreaking.

"We took care to give them plenty of time and tried to create a sensitive, private and comfortable environment in which they could feel safe."

She added: "It is crucial that this trial is kept at the top of the news agenda so that people can see for themselves the scope and detail of the accusations, in order to understand why this case is monumental in our society.

"Amid all the noise from Weinstein's legal team, the facts are what matter."

- ELAINE LEE