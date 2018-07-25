Win Mission: Impossible - Fallout movie premiums
The best intentions often come back to haunt you.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.
Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with film-maker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout opens in IMAX® and cinemas on July 26.
We have five sets of Mission: Impossible - Fallout movie hampers to give away, courtesy of UIP Singapore.
Each set includes a water bottle, a pair of wireless earbuds with power station, and a collapsible phone grip and stand.
To win, watch the trailer and complete the sentence correctly.
Contest closes Aug 1, 11.59pm.
