Win Solo: A Star Wars Story movie hampers

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Directed by Ron Howard, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 24.

We have 10 Solo: A Star Wars Story movie hampers to give away, courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures. Each hamper includes a metal pin, a USB drive, a T-shirt, a travel bag, and a notebook.

To win, answer the question below.