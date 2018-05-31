Win tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie premiere

The dinosaurs are back to walk the Earth this school holiday.

We have five pairs of tickets to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to give away, courtesy of Plaza Singapura.

The movie premiere will be held on June 5, 7pm, at Plaza Singapura, Level 7 Golden Village.

In conjunction with the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 7, Plaza Singapura has partnered with movie studio United International Pictures (UIP) to bring the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom experience to town.

Enjoy a multi-sensory experience through a series of interactive activities such as the Immersive Virtual Reality Experience, Jurassic World Lego sets and group building activity and Natural History Museum Show and Tell.

Take photos of the startlingly realistic 1.83m-tall, 170kg life-size sculpture of the film's velociraptor Blue and tag #PlazaSingapura and #PS_JurassicWorld.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Adventure Experience is now on at Plaza Singapura's Main Atrium, Level 1. It ends June 17.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, rated PG13, sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as Owen and Claire who are on a rescue mission to save as many dinosaurs as possible when the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life.

Winners may collect the tickets from 6.15pm onwards on June 5 at Plaza Singapura, Level 7 Golden Village and they will need to present their ID upon collection. Registration counter will be located near Cinema halls 6 to 10.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes June 3, 11.59pm.