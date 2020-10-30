Win tickets to Mark Lee's Golden Horse-nominated movie

Before the results of this year’s Golden Horse Awards are announced on Nov 21, take the opportunity to catch local actor Mark Lee’s critically-acclaimed performance in his new Mandarin-language local movie Number 1, which garnered the veteran comedian a Best Leading Actor nomination at Taiwan’s version of the Oscars.

Currently showing in cinemas and directed by Ong Kuo Sin, it is a heartwarming musical family comedy that follows the story of Chow Chee Beng (Lee), a middle-aged white collar manager who is retrenched by his company.

After many failed interviews, he reluctantly takes a job as a manager at Number One, a popular drag club.

Soon, he is roped into dressing up to join the drag queens on stage. And to everyone’s surprise, he turns out to be a natural drag queen who wows audiences.

Number 1, which is rated NC16 and also stars Henry Thia and Jaspers Lai, is also nominated for Best Makeup & Costume Design at the Golden Horse Awards.

Mark Lee (centre) in Number 1 MM2 ENTERTAINMENT

The New Paper has 10 pairs of tickets to Number 1 to give away. For more information on how to win, visit https://www.gevme.com/movienumber1 .

The contest ends Nov 5. Winners will be notified via e-mail on Nov 6.