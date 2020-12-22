Wonder Woman 1984 loses power in China and overseas box office

LOS ANGELES: Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she is no match for a global pandemic.

Starring Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig as the titular superhero and new supervillain respectively, Wonder Woman 1984 opened to a less than heroic US$18.8 million (S$25 million) in China over the weekend and a disappointing US$38.5 million overseas.

That is far less than the US$38 million the first Wonder Woman film in 2017 grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means the follow-up will earn far less than the US$90.5 million its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run.

China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing had shown signs of life during a public health catastrophe, but revenues around the country were still down 30 per cent.

The US$200 million Wonder Woman 1984, currently showing in cinemas here, was not the only blockbuster hopeful that sputtered.

Chinese action flick The Rescue made just under US$36 million in its initial weekend - far below projections and could mean the film will lose money.

Directed by Dante Lam and starring Eddie Peng, it had a production budget of US$90 million and opens here on Dec 31.