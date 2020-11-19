Wonder Woman 1984 opening here Dec 17, before US release

LOS ANGELES – Superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will debut simultaneously in US theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the US$200 million (S$269 million) blockbuster sequel to the 2017 film will be shown in cinemas outside the US, where HBO Max is not available, starting on Dec 16.

It is currently scheduled to open in Singapore cinemas on Dec 17.

“For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented,” WarnerMedia chief executive Jason Kilar said in a blog post explaining why the company decided to provide the movie in homes and theatres at the same time.

Movies typically play exclusively in cinemas for roughly 75 days before they become available elsewhere.

An action spectacle starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 had originally been scheduled to reach cinemas in June 2020.

But Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theatres in key markets closed, devastating theatre operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc.

Wonder Woman 1984 was moved several times and is the last big-budget action film on the 2020 schedule.

Director Patty Jenkins, who had pushed for a theatrical release, supported the plan.

“At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

“We truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.”

Gadot said the move “wasn’t an easy decision”.

“We never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time,” she tweeted. “But Covid rocked all of our worlds.”

Kilar said he believed the strategy would benefit fans, theatre operators and the company, “in the form of fan response both theatrically and via HBO Max in the US”.

The company is trying to attract new subscribers to HBO Max, a US$15-per-month subscription launched in May to compete with Netflix.

It is unclear how many people will head to theatres during the Covid-19 pandemic when they can watch Wonder Woman 1984 in their living rooms.