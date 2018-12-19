Worlds Wide Web

Movies

Dec 19, 2018 06:00 am

Spider-Verse is a term coined for all the different Spider-Men and Spider-Women hailing from the different alternate universes in Marvel. The Spider-Verse story arc, first published in 2014, sees the various multiverse heroes travel through dimensions, meet, fight together and, sometimes, die in battle to stop a common threat. Featured in the currently-showing animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the Spider-Verse is a big web where the fates of the Spider-People are inextricably intertwined.

