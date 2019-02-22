The 1975, Calvin Harris bag 2 Brit Awards each

(Above) Pop-rock band The 1975 was named the British Group of the Year.

Pop-rock band The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris were the main winners at the Brit Awards on Wednesday, each scooping two prizes at Britain's annual music awards bash.

The 1975 were named the British Group and won the biggest prize of the night, British Album of the Year, for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Scottish DJ Harris won for the first time at the Brit Awards, taking the Producer prize and British Single category for his One Kiss collaboration with singer Dua Lipa.

US singer-songwriter Pink, who closed the event with a medley of her hits, was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award, the first international artist to receive the prize.

"This is all too much," she said in her acceptance speech.

"To be considered in the same category as David Bowie and The Beatles and Sir Elton (John) and Sir Paul (McCartney) and Eurythmics and Fleetwood Mac, it is beyond anything my brain can comprehend."

Jorja Smith won British Female Solo Artist, after winning with the Critics' Choice award at last year's ceremony, while George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist.

British Video of the Year went to girl group Little Mix for its Woman Like Me collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj while Tom Walker won British Breakthrough Act.

The show held at London's O2 arena featured performances by the likes of Ezra, Little Mix and The 1975.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman opened the ceremony with a performance from his hit musical film The Greatest Showman.