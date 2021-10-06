Adele teases new music with video clip

LONDON – British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy-winning album 25, with a video clip for the song Easy On Me.

Known for chart-toppings ballads such as Hello and Someone Like You, she posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption Easy On Me – October 15.

The video shows her in a car, putting a tape into a cassette player, checking the rear view mirror, increasing the volume and then driving off in a vehicle carrying packed-up belongings. Soft piano music plays in the background as sheets of music fly out of the window.

Adele released 25 in November 2015. It topped charts around the world and scooped the coveted album of the year prize at the Grammy Awards.

Over the last few days, her fans have speculated online that the 33-year-old was set to release new music as the number 30 was mysteriously beamed onto buildings around the world.